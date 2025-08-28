High On Life Out Now on Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 631 Views
Squanch Games announced it has released the first-person shooter, High On Life, on the Nintendo Switch 2 via the eShop for $39.99.
Users who own the original Switch version can upgrade to the Switch 2 version using the free Upgrade Pack.
The Switch 2 version will include the following features:
- Support for Joy-Con 2 mouse controls
- Improved VFX quality
- Upgraded texture quality
- Higher frame rate
- Enhanced resolution
- Up to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second gameplay when docked
High On Life released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in December 2022, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in July 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in May 2025.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.