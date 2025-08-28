High On Life Out Now on Switch 2 - News

Squanch Games announced it has released the first-person shooter, High On Life, on the Nintendo Switch 2 via the eShop for $39.99.

Users who own the original Switch version can upgrade to the Switch 2 version using the free Upgrade Pack.

The Switch 2 version will include the following features:

Support for Joy-Con 2 mouse controls

Improved VFX quality

Upgraded texture quality

Higher frame rate

Enhanced resolution

Up to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second gameplay when docked

High On Life released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in December 2022, for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in July 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in May 2025.

