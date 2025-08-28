Epic CEO: Unreal Engine 5 Performance Issues is Mainly Due to Devs Not Optimizing Properly - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 611 Views
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in a media roundtable interview during the latest Unreal Fest event in Seoul, South Korea suggested the reason for the performance issues with some games using Unreal Engine 5 is due to the developer not optimizing properly.
"The primary reason why Unreal Engine 5-based games don’t run smoothly on certain PCs or GPUs is the development process," said Sweeney (via VideoGamesChronicle and Korean website This is Game). "Many developers develop games for high-end hardware, then perform optimization and testing on lower-spec devices in the final stages of development.
"Of course, optimization is by no means an easy task, it’s a very challenging one. Ideally, optimization should be implemented early in development, before full-scale content build begins. We are preparing two major solutions to address this issue.
"One is to strengthen Unreal Engine support. Optimization requires significant manual effort, so we plan to provide automated optimization features for various devices, making the process faster and easier for developers.
"The other is to strengthen developer training. In addition to providing education on the overall testing and optimization process, it’s crucial to raise awareness of the importance of early optimization. If necessary, our engineers can provide direct intervention to raise awareness of optimization techniques and provide technical assistance.
"However, compared to a decade ago, the complexity of games themselves has significantly increased, making optimization at the engine level a challenge. Consequently, game developers and engine developers like us are increasingly required to collaborate to solve these issues.
"We are actively incorporating the optimization technology and expertise we’ve accumulated while servicing Fortnite into Unreal Engine, and are working diligently to ensure the game runs smoothly even on low-spec PCs."
Developers have gotten lazy the past decade and almost never optimize their games properly anymore.
However, when its an issue with nearly every game using a specific engine... I start to assume its the engine
I think a lot of it has to do to developers having so much horsepower at their disposal now and with how often we're connected to the internet, optimizing can be viewed as the studios showing their "faith" in the game and offering post launch support. Even in non live service games.
For so long, consoles were incredibly limited in their power, so for decades, studios HAD to optimize the hell out of their games. Now, pretty much all previous limitations are a thing of the past. That's given birth to being more dependent on the consoles raw power, and the increase in dependence of AI tech to handle optimization. Quite the recipe for what we have many times these days.
It depends on the problem. Something like transversal stutter is engine related. Bad general frame rates is an optimisation issue. Developers are throwing features at consoles in a way that is just not practical. Note the best looking/performant games like Horizon Forbidden have have no rautraycing or lumen equivalent features
If I recall correctly, I think a while ago I read that it's actually the developers... but the engine also isn't making it as easy as it probably should. I wish I remembered more details. Anyway, it's probably Epic for providing a poor development experience and developers (probably pressured by publishers) not putting enough effort into optimization. Either one could probably resolve the issue, but neither is doing so (until Epic now).
So, every developer on the planet, even ones who used UE4 for years with no issue, just forgot how to optimize all at the same time? Epic should be glad that they have an obvious scapegoat for UE5's performance in the form of RDNA2's mediocre performance in ray-tracing and other effects that it relies on, otherwise they'd probably be looking at an antitrust suit for producing such an utter **** sandwich of an engine when most of the industry relies on it.
I mean, he's not wrong, but this is the the third straight unreal engine where devs have had years of struggle optimizing.
As someone who has worked in UE4 and dabbled in UE5, I do wonder what areas of optimization devs are skimping on. Cause there's a LOT of ways you can optimize, particularly on the GPU-intensive stuff.
Creating and relying on scaling technology has made developers lazy. Not bothering with optimisation is just another egg in the basket. Personally, I blame the consumer for normalising it; stop buying the slop and the slop will stop, simples.
For some with no other hobbies, the choice is buy more games or do nothing. Gotta diversify those hobby interest.
Sounds like something you'd read on here or on twitter, but instead of a console/platform version of it it's a game engine one.