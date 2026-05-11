Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition Now Available for Free for Discord Nitro Subs - News

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Microsoft and Discord after a leak have officially announced Discord Nitro subscribers starting today will get free access to a new Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition tier.

Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition includes over 50 games like Stardew Valley, DayZ, and Fallout 4, as well as 10 hours of cloud gaming each month and the ability to play and earn up to $25 a year in the Store with Rewards.

"Take your gaming further with Xbox Game Pass, included with your Nitro membership," reads the announcement. "Whether you're looking for something new to play or want to stream your existing Xbox library, this benefit puts more gaming within reach — no extra subscription needed."

Discord Nitro subscribers can activate the free Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition by clicking on the "Direct Messages" icon in the upper left corner, press the "Nitro Home" tab then click "Nitro Rewards." Find the Xbox Game Pass card or banner and press "Claim for Free" to open the Xbox Game Pass window.

Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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