Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to Host Showcase on September 24 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced the RGG Summit 2025 will take place on Wednesday, September 24 at 12:00 JST / 4:00 am UK / September 23 at 8:00 pm UK / 11:00 pm ET.

The showcase will feature the latest information from Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. An RGG Direct will follow after the RGG Summit 2025 and feature a deeper dive into the announcements.

