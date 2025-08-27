Xbox Cloud Gaming and Some PC Titles Coming to Game Pass Core and Standard - News

Microsoft announced Xbox Insiders subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard will have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and select PC titles.

Read the details below:

Play anywhere with more ways to stream your favorite games

Xbox Insiders subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard now have even more freedom to play wherever they are with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). As part of this Insider experience, Xbox Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers will be able to stream cloud playable games included with their subscription or select cloud playable games they own, making it easier to jump in from any supported device.

To get started:

Sign in to Xbox Cloud Gaming on your supported device

From the Home Screen, browse your catalog of available games

To access preview features on supported browsers or TVs:

Visit xbox.com/play or use the Xbox app on your TV

xbox.com/play or use the Xbox app on your TV Select your user account, go to Settings, and under Account, enable preview features

Even more PC games to explore across Xbox Game Pass plans

We’re expanding the ways players can experience PC gaming through Xbox Game Pass. As part of testing, Xbox Insiders subscribed to Game Pass Core or Standard will for the first time gain access to PC versions of select titles, giving you even more flexibility and the choice to play on a PC or Windows handheld.

To explore the titles available with your subscription:

Download and open the Xbox PC app

Sign in and select the Game Pass tab to view your catalog

Whether you’re gaming on console, PC, or streaming via supported cloud devices, this update broadens your library and makes it easier to jump into your favorite games across more screens.

If you aren’t part of the Xbox Insider Program yet and want to help create the future of Xbox and get early access to new features, join the Xbox Insider Program today by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub for Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One or Windows PC.

If you want even more, you can join Game Pass Ultimate, which provides access to hundreds of games across console, PC, and cloud, day one games, online console multiplayer, and additional benefits like an EA Play membership at no extra cost, in-game benefits across Riot titles, Quests, and discounts on games in the library.

How to Get Xbox Insider Support and Share Your Feedback

We want to thank all the Xbox Insiders for the feedback you share with us. If you’re an Xbox Insider looking for support, please join our community on the Xbox Insider subreddit, where official Xbox staff, moderators, and fellow Xbox Insiders are there to help. We recommend adding to threads with the same topic before posting a brand new one. This helps us support you the best we can! We’re grateful to our Insider community for the helpful feedback you provide, it continues to shape the future of Xbox.

For more information on the Xbox Insider Program, follow us on Twitter at @XboxInsider and keep an eye on this blog for all the latest news.

