Several 3rd-Party Developers Reportedly Still Unable to Get Switch 2 Dev-Kits
John Linneman and Oliver Mackenzie on the latest DF Direct Weekly podcast have reported they were told by a number of third-party developers that they are still unable to get Nintendo Switch 2 dev-kits.
Linneman stated Nintendo told developers to instead make games for the Switch 1 for now as they would be backwards compatible on the Switch 2.
"There’s been a lot of talk about this lately, that Nintendo seems to be almost discouraging Switch 2 development to some degree," said Linneman (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I’ve spoken with plenty of developers where they were told that their game, they should just ship it on Switch 1 and rely on backwards compatibility.
"There’s a lot of developers that are unable to get Switch 2 dev kits. We talked to a lot of devs at Gamescom this year, and so many of them said the same things. They want to ship on Switch 2. They would love to do Switch 2 versions. They can’t get the hardware. It’s really difficult right now."
Mackenzie added, "I think they should [get more devkits out there], but I don’t really know what Nintendo’s mindset was with these sets of decisions. So I don’t really understand the strategy because, like you said, even now developers are struggling to get systems.
"And I know that some months ago when we were hearing things through the grapevine and talking to people, there were some weird exclusions with some big developers struggling to get kits for games. And there were some kind of weird inclusions as well. Some indies were included, which is nice to see.
"But there’s that campfire game, you know, the camera campfire game, and they’re getting kits. And some big developers, on the other hand, who developed AAA stuff, aren’t necessarily in the pipeline there for kits."
The two added that Nintendo telling developers to release games on the Switch 1 and relying on backwards compatibility isn't helpful for games that push the limits of the Switch 1.
"Considering the sales volume of Switch 2, it’s not like developers would be in a position where they didn’t want to support the new hardware," said Mackenzie. "I think broadly speaking, developers do want to support the new hardware.
"But the thing that’s really stark to me too is, at this point, we’ve seen very few proper Switch 2 Editions post-launch. I don’t think we’ve seen any hardly at all, really, from third-party developers in particular. Obviously we saw No Man’s Sky, I think one or two other games in the mix there. But really, it’s been a very slow trickle of titles earning that Switch 2 Edition badge. So, yeah, I really want to see more movement on that front.
"I hope it’s a temporary thing. I hope that in a year or two, we’re looking back and we’re like, that was a really weird decision, but it was fixed in time. I hope that’s what we’re looking at in a little while."
It's a pretty concearning matter. There are some Switch 1 indie games that have some problems when running on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility. The devs are aware of these issues and want to fix them, but Nintendo won't give them Switch 2 dev kits.
Personally I'm aware of the case of Slay The Princess - The Pristine Cut. The game runs mostly fine on Switch 2 (actually at a much better framerate and with shorter loading times), but for some reason, the menus exhibit a constant flickering that can be incredibly annoying. The devs know about this, but can't do anything until they get the dev kits.
I feel like this story is a bit overblown...
The larger AAA 3rd parties have had kits for a long time now
I imagine 90% of the complaints are coming from indie devs that don't have a great relationship with Nintendo
"there were some weird exclusions with some big developers struggling to get kits for games"
I do thing there's a bit more to it than just indies and I'm still a bit baffled by the slow support we're seeing from the larger publishers. So many games that I thought would be put on the system ASAP but instead things are taking longer. Could be developers being cautious but could also be Nintendo being very limiting with dev kits.
Even if a publisher/developer received dev kits, maybe the amount they receive has a big impact on how many games/ports they can work on at any one time. I thought for example Jedi Survivor (already has PS4/X1 port) would land on the system before Outlaws but maybe EA had to prioritise other titles over Survivor. Then there are many Japanese games like Digimon Story: Time Stranger with no Switch 2 version announced despite looking like a PS4 game and an obvious leaning to the Japanese market.
I could definitely imagine a situation after the success of Switch 1, where Nintendo i s worried about having too many developers drowning the system in late ports during it's launch window, causing a cannibalisation of 3rd party sales and visibility.
Nintendo’s reputation for tight control over its platforms is well-earned, and the Switch 2’s launch year seems to be no different. While the company is rightfully focused on avoiding a flood of shovelware, its strict approach may have backfired. The absence of day-and-date Switch 2 versions for major 2025 Switch releases—like the delay of Sonic Racing Crossworlds and the lack of a Switch 2 version for Sega’s Shinobi—sends a clear message: Nintendo either failed to distribute enough development kits or provided them too late. The result is a lineup that feels underprepared, leaving both fans and developers frustrated. As a consumer, I’ve never been more aware of how poorly equipped third-party studios seem to be.
Just skip putting games on Nintendo platforms if Nintendo doesn't want them.
The 100 some million gamers that are going to buy the Switch 2 is kind of a big reason why they would want to put them on there.