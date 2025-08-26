It’s Me, Mario! Stop Motion Shorts Now Available - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has released three episodes of its It’s Me, Mario! stop motion shorts series.

Each episode is fairly short with the first one being 56 seconds long, the second episode is the longest at one minute and six seconds, and the third episode is just 42 seconds long.

"Fans of all ages can enjoy this series of stop motion shorts featuring Mario and his friends, from the My Mario product line," reads the description to the videos. "My Mario is a collection of products designed for young children and their parents to enjoy together! Select My Mario products will launch in the United States in 2026."

View the videos below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles