Anomaly Horror Game CAPTURED Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Perp Games and developer Puck Games announced the anomaly horror game, CAPTURED, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 12 and Xbox Series X|S on October 7.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore a procedural generated+C3:C27 endless hallway filled with unusual phenomena and ever-changing rooms

Caught in a never-ending loop, leaving the house only leads you right back into the same hallway. Plunged in complete darkness, room after room, your once-familiar home feels increasingly alien.

CAPTURED is an analog horror game where you capture anomalies on camera to escape what seems to be an endless hallway in your own home. Investigate mysterious phenomena, survive frightening entities, and reach the end of the hallway!

Break the loop by exercising your memory skills. Use your camera to zoom in on suspicious changes and select their anomaly type. Missing or incorrectly identifying any unusual phenomena within a loop will wipe your camera’s memory. Correctly capture 13 anomalies to escape.

Watch out for unwanted company. While silence may be a good tactic, staying too long within a loop could give away your location. Use your flashlight, camera, and the doors strategically to survive each entity’s unique mechanics.

Using a custom movement experience, step into a nostalgic late ’90s aesthetic with realistic graphics, minimal UI, and a chilling atmosphere.

Features:

Experience isolation and the eerie feeling of being trapped in a looping house set in the late 90s.

Explore a procedurally generated hallway filled with a chilling atmosphere.

Use your camera to zoom in on anomalies and capture them.

Identify and classify captured anomalies, including Object, Electronic, Lighting, Water, Missing Room, and Deformed Room.

Survive encounters with three monsters, each with unique traits and mechanics.

Immerse yourself in an analog horror experience featuring realistic graphics, a VHS 90s aesthetic, a dynamic camera system, and immersive flashlight movement.

Lingering can sometimes have its benefits as the leaderboards, available on console and PC, will feature the very best of anomaly hunters. The more anomalies you find, the higher you will climb!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

