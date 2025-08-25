PlayStation Reveals TGS 2025 Preliminary Lineup - News

PlayStation has announced its preliminary lineup of games for Tokyo Game Show 2025.

The complete list of games and schedule of events will be announced at a later date.

Here is the preliminary lineup of games:

Main Booth

Ghost of Yotei (PS5)

(PS5) Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (PS5, PC)

Family Game Park

Astro Bot (PS5)

