Demonschool Delayed to November 19 Due to Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Ysbryd Games and developer Necrosoft Games have announced the school life strategy RPG, Demonschool, has been delayed from September 3 to November 19 due to the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong on September 4.

Demonschool will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Demonschool was set to launch on September 3, but after much anguished consideration on our part, we’ve made the decision to move the game’s release to Wednesday, November 19, 2025," said Ysbryd Games' Brian Kwek.

"With 11 years under our belt as an indie publisher, we at Ysbryd Games are reasonably qualified to say that any point of 2025, on balance, has been or will be as brutal as market conditions can get when it comes to releasing a game. Crueler still, that we should find out with such short notice that Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch just one day after our planned release for Demonschool.

"We have to remind ourselves that gaining visibility for Demonschool is our main goal. Thus, the Ysbryd team strongly believes we would not be doing our game any favors by wading into waters we can clearly see are blood red. If the September period is going to be Silksong‘s moment, then we need to be elsewhere on the calendar to give Demonschool its own moment to be seen and talked about meaningfully.

"We don’t take this decision lightly. Demonschool‘s release has been delayed before, and we want to be clear: there are no more delays after this point. We’ve already distributed Steam keys to press as part of a healthy review program, and had every intention to proudly release on September 3. We hope fans who anticipated the game will forgive us for one final delay.

"Between now and November, Necrosoft Games and ourselves will continue to pour our time into enhancing and polishing up the game experience. For example, there will be more endings and minigames that the developers originally planned to patch in post-release, rather than leave them on the cutting floor; now it’ll all be part of the game’s release in November.

"Thank you for your patience and enthusiasm for Demonschool. We truly hope you continue to support Necrosoft Games’ labor of love by showing up for Faye and her madcap band of collegiate demon hunters on November 19!"

