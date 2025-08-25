Aces of Thunder Launches September 2 for PS VR2 and SteamVR - News

Gaijin Entertainment announced the flight combat simulation game, Aces of Thunder, will launch for the PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on September 2 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

A non-VR version of the game will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC "shortly" after launch.

Experience the thrill of aerial combat like never before with Aces of Thunder, the upcoming flight simulation game with high fidelity graphics and unmatched immersion. The game was made specifically with capabilities of latest generation virtual reality helmets in mind.

The game’s physically accurate flight and damage models derived from the popular War Thunder military action game ensure a high level of realism. The battles take place exclusively from the cockpit view to provide ultimate immersion and fully supports HOTAS controls. Aces of Thunder features a set of the most legendary World War I and World War II aircraft available to hop in and fly right upon purchase.

Perfect Selection of World War II Aircraft

Fly over 20 carefully recreated iconic aircraft of World War II, such as the American P-51 Mustang and P-63 Kingcobra, the German Bf 109 and Fw 190, the Soviet Il-2 and Yak-9T, the British Spitfire, and the Japanese A6M3 Zero.

A Rare Chance to Fly Great War Machines

Iconic fighters like the Fokker Dr.I, famously flown by the Red Baron himself, or the SPAD S.XIII, the favorite aircraft of Rene Fonck, Allies’ most decorated ace, will have authentically detailed cockpits and historically accurate weaponry.

All Key Theaters of War

Aces of Thunder battles will see you fighting across the world and getting a better idea of where the fate of war was decided. Visit 15 beautiful maps representing three key theaters of World War II: Western, Eastern and Pacific Fronts, as well as signature World War I frontlines.

Intense Dogfighting

Fight online against the best virtual pilots from all over the world in multiplayer mode, or master your aircraft in exciting single player missions.

Full Immersion

Jump right into one of the highly detailed interactive cockpits, literally controlling the aircraft with your own hands! Aces of Thunder will also allow you to walk around the hangar between missions to get a closer look at your favorite aircraft.

