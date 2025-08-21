Satisfactory Launches November 4 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Coffee Stain Publishing announced the first-person open-world factory building game, Satisfactory, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 4.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Humble Store.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat. Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven!

Construct

Conquer nature by building massive factories across the land. Expand wherever and however you want. The planet is filled with valuable natural resources just waiting to be utilized. As an employee of FICSIT it’s your duty to make sure they come to good use.

Automate

Construct your factories with gracious perfection or build intricate webs of conveyor belts to supply all your needs. Automate trucks and trains to reach your faraway outposts and be sure to handle liquids properly by transporting them in pipes. It’s all about minimizing manual labour!

Explore and Exploit

Venture on expeditions to search for new materials and be sure to put everything to good use. Nature is yours to harvest! You have vehicles, jetpacks, jump pads and more at your disposal to make the exploration easier. Equip the proper safety gear as well, just in case you run into the local wildlife.

