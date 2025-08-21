Sony Interactive Entertainment Sells Stake in EVO - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold its stake in Evolution Championship Series (Evo) to NODWIN Gaming.

NODWIN Gaming is a company backed by SIE's parent company Sony. SIE will now be a global sponsor of Evo through 2028 and will continue to commit to the fighting game community via the PlayStation Tournaments platform and key products currently in development.

"When SIE acquired Evo alongside RTS in 2021, our goal was to help the Evo community grow and spotlight the skills and passion of fighting game fans on a global stage," said SVP and Head of Global Partner Development & Relations at Sony Interactive Entertainment Phil Rosenberg.

"As SIE transitions to become an Evo sponsor, the momentum for Evo has never been stronger, following a successful Las Vegas event and upcoming expansion to new regions. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of Evo globally."

NODWIN Gaming Co-Founder and Managing Director Akshat Rathee added, "Evo was built by a team whose authenticity and passion for the fighting game community are unmatched. We will continue SIE’s great work and honor the legacy of everyone who has made it what it is today, while opening the door for a new generation to experience the spirit of Evo."

Qiddiya has become a global partner of Evo in 2024 and is investing in the co-owner and operator of Evo, RTS. It will extend its global partnership with Evo through 2027.

"Teaming up with Qiddiya strengthens the future of RTS and what we’re building with Evo, an event that lives up to its name by driving real transformation in the fighting game community through new opportunities, deeper connections, and meaningful growth," said RTS CEO Stuart Saw.

