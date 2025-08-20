Halloween Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

IllFonic and Gun Interactive have announced Halloween for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Become the Boogeyman or fight against evil itself in Halloween, the latest single-player and multiplayer horror experience from ‪IllFonic and Gun Interactive.

Experience the Terror of Halloween

Haddonfield

It’s Halloween night, 1978, the unsuspecting families of the quiet suburban town of Haddonfield are making holiday preparations, and evil has made its way home.

Boogeyman or Hero

The Boogeyman is out. Team up in a 1v4 asymmetrical horror showdown on everyone’s favorite night of the year. Choose to save the quiet town of Haddonfield from bloodshed as a Hero of Haddonfield or stalk and terrorize the residents as Michael Myers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

