Where Winds Meet Launches November 14 for PS5 and PC - News

Developer Everstone Studio announced the open-world action-adventure RPG, Where Winds Meet, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on November 14.

Let the wind carry your legend.

Where Winds Meet is an epic open-world action adventure RPG rooted in the rich legacy of Wuxia.

Set during the turbulent era of tenth-century China, you take on the role of a young sword master, uncovering forgotten truths and the mysteries of your own identity.

As the wind stirs across mountains and rivers, so too will your legend rise.

An Era on the Brink. A Hero on the Rise

Explore China’s Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period, where political intrigue, power struggles, and epic battles shape the course of history. From the bustling heart of the imperial capital to the hidden corners of forgotten wilderness, every path is layered with secrets, sights, and stories waiting to be discovered.

Here, freedom is yours, but every action has its weight. Cause chaos, defy the law, and face bounties, pursuit, even time behind bars. Or walk a nobler path: befriend villagers, forge alliances, and grow your reputation as a hero of the Wuxia world. In a world torn by chaos, become the spark that ignites change and forge your legacy!

An Open World of Infinite Possibilities

From bustling cities to forgotten temples hidden deep within emerald forests, the world flows with life—changing with time, weather, and your actions.

Uncover thousands of points of interests, discover over 20 distinct regions, interact with diverse characters, and engage with numerous authentic activities in a world that teems with life. Explore ancient cities, reveal forbidden tombs, play flutes beneath swaying willows, or drink under lantern-lit skies.

Master Your Way of Wuxia Combat

Build your fighting style to match your rhythm—whether you thrive in the heart of melee, strike from afar, or move unseen in the shadows. Choose how you engage, and build a loadout that supports your playstyle.

Take control of fluid, responsive martial arts combat built around classic wuxia weaponry, skills, and strategy. Wield weapons both familiar and legendary—sword, spear, dual blades, glaive, fan and umbrella. Switch between weapons, bows, and mystic martial arts like Taichi to outmaneuver your enemies.

