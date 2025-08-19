Honeycomb: The World Beyond Launches November 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 275 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Snail and developer Frozen Way Studio announced the sandbox survival game, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 6.

"At Frozen Way, we grew up loving science-fiction," said Frozen Way Studio lead designer Taisia Gaidei. "We were captivated by the genre’s evocative visual designs, sense of wonder and adventure, and the actual science of science-fiction. We loved this sense of experimentation, of seeing what works, what fails, what unexpected problems you can encounter along the way.

"Honeycomb: The World Beyond is designed to make you feel simultaneously like a small speck in awe of the universe’s grand scope… as well as a really clever innovator when you figure out how various aspects of it all fit together. Sota 7 is an adventurous scientist’s dream planet just waiting to be explored!"

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Prepare for a journey of scientific exploration and survival on an awe-inspiring planet that can be both incredibly friendly—and slightly hostile.

Honeycomb: The World Beyond puts players in the astro boots of Hennessy, a pioneer forging an expedition on an uninhabited, mysterious planet that could be the key to saving mankind. Explore the world of Sota7 and uncover its secrets. From calm forests and vibrant jungles to vast fields spread at the foot of a mysterious volcano, every trek through its diverse terrain is sure to leave a lasting impression. Carve out a home for yourself and use that safe space to further your research. Play your part in saving the Earth’s ecosystem through experimenting with innovative bioengineering mechanics on Sota7.

Gathering information about an ecosystem is a crucial part of a bioengineer’s work. Analyze samples and procure resources carefully in order to find familiar patterns and understand this world. This will help you create new, fascinating life forms that will harmonize with its alien environment. Hennessy’s understanding of Sota7’s new ecosystem will be fundamental in solving the problems back on Earth. Use innovative in-game mechanics such as allogamy and grafting to create hybrids that could change the world. Unleash your inner scientist and become a master of the art of crossbreeding.

A true explorer needs a safe haven to rest and contemplate if they’re to succeed. Plan and build your perfect modular base as a means of shelter, as well as a lab to carry out your experiments, report progress, and rest. Inspired by natural shapes found in Art Nouveau, the modular design of your base isn’t just a visual feature, but also a strategic advantage that allows you to adapt to your changing needs as an explorer and a scientist. Nestled within your base lies a sanctuary of profound significance: the laboratory. Here you can grow as a scientist and bioengineer. Gather resources and create varied laboratory devices to experiment with samples collected during the exploration of the world. Cultivate plants to decorate your place as well as yield a satisfying harvest. Ensure your base is a habitat that matches its surroundings in form and function.

Explore the Unknown

Each corner of Sota7 offers diverse biomes with different plants and animals for you to discover. Explorer, let curiosity guide your steps! Encounter the kaleidoscope of life forms, learn about them, and apply that knowledge to further research.

Awaken Your Inner Bioengineer

In Honeycomb: The World Beyond you are both observer and creator. Find and experiment with new fauna and flora species to unlock their potential.

Witness the Synergy of Nature and Science

Crossbreed various plants or animals using bioengineering mechanics such as grafting and allogamy.

Build Your Perfect Base

To survive and conduct experiments, you need to build your base of operations. Gather materials and set up your own sanctuary—an oasis in a foreign world. If you’re not a keen builder, utilize the Planning Mode – which will do the job for you!

Arrange the Laboratory

The heart of your base is a lab, where you can experiment with collected samples.

Find Hidden Riches

Remember that Sota7 is a unique yet challenging place. You should always be on the lookout for better resources!

Survive at Any Cost

Face the upcoming challenges with courage and try to survive in the unfamiliar world of Sota7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles