The Touryst: Deluxe Announced for Switch 2

Shin’en Multimedia has announced The Touryst: Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Touryst: Deluxe will feature new content. This includes a new island and monument, new items and quests, and improved visuals in both handheld and docked mode.

The original game, The Touryst, is currently available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

