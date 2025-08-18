Next Tales of Remaster to be Announced on August 19 - News

Bandai Namco announced the next Tales of series remastered project will be announced tomorrow, August 19 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The last remastered Tales of game was Tales of Graces f Remastered, which launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 17.

