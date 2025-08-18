Next Tales of Remaster to be Announced on August 19 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 911 Views
Bandai Namco announced the next Tales of series remastered project will be announced tomorrow, August 19 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.
The last remastered Tales of game was Tales of Graces f Remastered, which launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 17.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Really psyched, considering how fantastic the Graces f remaster turned out.
I'm just unsure on which game I'd be most excited for...
Rebirth? Eternia? Whichever one it's gonna be, I'll probably buy it regardless lol
I have high hopes. Graces F remastered was quite good. They made nice changes.
You don't have to grind Grade, plus you get the grade shop at the beginning. So you choose how you want to play and can change it at any time.
There is a setting to turn on "white bottles" whenever you want. IE you can turn off encounters whenever you want. Stops you from having to constantly stop by a shop to buy them.
The L1 button told you your next step, and I think R3 actually drew a path to that task.
Plus I think the "star" is new. There would be stars indicating there was a cut scene if you did something. Like if you slept at an inn. Very nice.
The Graces remaster was awesome. I don't have a PS3 anymore, and with most of the PS3 games I cared about on Switch/PS4/PS5, I don't really need one anymore. So if it's Xillia, I'll be satisfied. I do wish they'd bring a proper release of Phantasia at some point. A GBA version with a somewhat garbled translation and that bizarre mobile port with MTX that was pulled off the App Store after just a few months is all we've gotten there.
It's Xillia as Namco already leaked and removed the Tweet of the Xillia skit a few days ago.
Phantasia?
I'd love to have a legit remaster of Phantasia. However, it will most likely be Xillia, based on what we've seen so far.