Shenmue III Enhanced Announced for 'Nintendo', PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 1,026 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer YS NET have announced Shenmue III Enhanced for "Nintendo," PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The publisher did not state what Nintendo platforms it will launch for. Also those who own the original Shenmue III on the PlayStation 4 or PC will be offered an upgrade path.

Read details on the game below:

Shenmue III Enhanced is the upgraded edition of the acclaimed adventure that stays true to its roots while adding modern improvements. Featuring overhauled visuals, performance boosts, and quality-of-life updates, Shenmue III Enhanced is the ultimate way to experience Ryo’s story.

Features:

Enhanced Graphics and Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.

– Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay. 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.

– Refined, more detailed environments and characters. DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only).

– High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only). Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.

– The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets. Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue and Shenmue II, alongside the modern view.

– An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue and Shenmue II, alongside the modern view. Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.

– Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression. Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded quick-time event timing window for more accessible gameplay.

– Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded quick-time event timing window for more accessible gameplay. Menu and User Experience Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.

– Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts. Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles