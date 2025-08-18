Pokémon Legends: Z-A New Trailer Features the Z-A Battle Club - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A that features the Z-A Battle Club.

"The Z-A Battle Club is ready for its newest Link Battle entrants! Up to four players can take part in battles where they attempt to defeat as many of each other’s Pokémon as they can within the time limit," reads the description to the trailer.

View the trailer below:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

