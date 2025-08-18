Soulslite Rewilders: The Lost Spring Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 9 hours ago

Developer Herobeat Studios has announced third-person Soulslite adventure with roguelite elements, Rewilders: The Lost Spring, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S ,and PC via Steam.

What if nature could fight back?

Rewilders: The Lost Spring is a third-person Soulslite adventure with roguelite elements, where you play as Abi, a lone survivor venturing across a poisoned world in search of her missing family.

Discover corrupted biomes and face off against twisted creatures born from a failed society.

Every run sends you into a dynamic open world filled with hostile enemies. Use Metroidvania-style traversal boons like a glider, a grappling hook, or wall-running ability to reach new biomes to explore.

Rebuild ecosystems through action: rewild zones, reactivate Springs, and bring back life—one biome at a time.

As you heal the world, its original inhabitants return. The Hantu are reawakened fauna—local creatures once driven to extinction—who join your fight and expand your abilities. By feeding, and leveling them up, you can craft your own team and playstyle, adapting your combat strategy on every run.

In your skyship base, grow plants using the seeds and other resources gathered while exploring to unlock permanent buffs, evolve your companions, and prepare for the next descent.

But beware—each victory brings a choice. Will you restore the memory of the world that was… or let your hatred reshape it into something new?

Features:

Creature Collecting – Collect Hantu, native creatures with active abilities, status effects, and passive bonuses.

– Collect Hantu, native creatures with active abilities, status effects, and passive bonuses. Fast-Paced Combat – Fast-paced third-person combat combining melee, ranged, and Hantu skills.

– Fast-paced third-person combat combining melee, ranged, and Hantu skills. Roguelite Elements – Roguelite elements with randomized rewards, enemies, and starting points plus a forgiving death and respawn systems.

– Roguelite elements with randomized rewards, enemies, and starting points plus a forgiving death and respawn systems. Metroidvania-Style Progression – Interconnected world with Metroidvania-style progression using gliders, wall runs, grapples, and more.

– Interconnected world with Metroidvania-style progression using gliders, wall runs, grapples, and more. Base-Building System – grow plants and fruits to level up your Hântu and unlock permanent buffs.

– grow plants and fruits to level up your Hântu and unlock permanent buffs. Narrative Progression – choose between Memory or Hatred to shape your build and gameplay path.

