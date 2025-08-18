World War I FPS Gallipoli Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Blackmill Games has announced World War I first-person shooter, Gallipoli, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

What began on mainland Europe, was never likely to end there… Prepare for relentless World War I beach landings and desert warfare across the Middle Eastern Front in Gallipoli!

Faced with the deadlocked trenches of the Western Front, the Triple Entente looked for new pathways to victory. What was thought to be a quick expeditionary campaign to remove a German ally from the war, ended up in a disastrous four-year campaign: the Ottoman Empire wasn’t going down without a fight.

Gallipoli marks the fourth entry in the WWI game series, further broadening its authentic and realistic FPS combat experience to give you the deepest dive into the Middle Eastern Front of World War I yet.

Features:

Authentic World War I Battles – Fight through history with accurate maps, weapons, music and uniforms as a soldier of the British or Ottoman Empire.

– Fight through history with accurate maps, weapons, music and uniforms as a soldier of the British or Ottoman Empire. Varied Middle Eastern Theater – Engage in expeditionary warfare across coastal dunes, dry deserts, urban areas, and more.

– Engage in expeditionary warfare across coastal dunes, dry deserts, urban areas, and more. Realistic Gameplay – Get to grips with highly detailed weaponry and equipment and survive through suppressive fire and dust.

– Get to grips with highly detailed weaponry and equipment and survive through suppressive fire and dust. Squad-Based Multiplayer First-Person Shooter – Join a squad as one of many classes with distinct specializations and work as a team across PC and Consoles with cross-play.

– Join a squad as one of many classes with distinct specializations and work as a team across PC and Consoles with cross-play. Never Fight Alone – AI bots will join the fight over the future of the Middle Eastern Front in public matches, and optionally in custom matches.

Fight on Unforgiving Battlefields

Experience the varied battlefields of the front, including the Gallipoli and Mesopotamia campaigns. Land on the beaches of Gallipoli with the ANZACs to seize the Dardanelles, fight in the streets of war-torn towns to defend Ottoman-controlled soil, and charge to victory across no man’s land under the scorching sun.

Engage in Squad-Based Combat

Work together as a squad to gain an edge over your opponents in player-versus-player combat. Pick from many different classes, each with an essential role on the battlefield. Take the lead as an Officer, lay down suppressive fire as a Light Machine Gunner, or keep your squad in the fight as a Stretcher Bearer!

Weighty weapon handling and methodical reloads keep the engagements grounded, affected by your mental state and familiarity with each weapon. Explore the authentic arsenals of the British and Ottoman empires.

Soon, it’s up to you to join the expeditionary campaigns of the Middle Eastern Front and experience the brutal combat of Gallipoli!

Join the Other Fronts of World War I

Gallipoli is the newest sequel in the WWI Game Series, which takes you along all major fronts of the Great War. Dive into the trenches along the Western Front in Verdun, charge for key sectors of the Eastern Front in Tannenberg, or scale the mountains of the Alpine Front in Isonzo!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

