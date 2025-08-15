Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection Launches September 9 - News

Publishers Atari and Limited Run Games announced Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 9.

Is Bubsy a celebrated icon from the mascot wars of the early ’90s or a platforming punchline? Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection explores the franchise’s troubled history and enduring popularity. A playable history that includes games, artifacts, and interviews. What could possibly go wrong?

Included titles:

Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tales (Jaguar)

(Jaguar) Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind (Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Famicon)

(Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Famicon) Bubsy II (Game Boy, Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System)

(Game Boy, Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System) Bubsy 3D (PlayStation)

