ShapeHero Factory Launches September 18 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Asobism announced the factory building roguelite tower defense game, ShapeHero Factory, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 18.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

On a blank scroll spread out on top of a desk in a cellar, a teeny tiny battle is about to begin…

Create heroes with the help of your Minions, and enter the Book of Magic!

ShapeHero Factory fuses aspects of factory builders, roguelites, and tower defense games.

The Great Calamity sealed within the Book of Magic is awakening. To defeat and re-seal it, you will need to use the power of adorable Minions to create tiny heroes from the magic scroll.

Gameplay Mechanics

This is a wave-based tower defense game. Build a factory to mass-produce heroes and prevent your gates from being demolished. You will not be able to command your heroes directly. The only thing you can do is build your factory. Nothing more.

Each wave of enemies will be stronger than the last. Use the unique artifacts (facilities) that you earn as rewards to reinforce your factory and stand your ground. You must survive every grueling battle and defeat The Great Calamity that awaits you at the end.

Mass-Produce Heroes

Transport basic shapes from the scroll to assemble your heroes with different combinations. Circles with triangles will make soldiers, while circles and squares make sprites. Add squares to soldiers to give them shields. Perhaps you could create stronger heroes by combining soldiers together…

Hold the Gates

The Great Calamity lies deep within the Book of Magic. To bar your heroes from invading, his forces will come to demolish your gates. Maintain the defense while you forge ever deeper into the book. The servants of The Great Calamity each has its own method of attack, so you must choose the right hero for the job.

Factory-Building and Roguelite Elements Make For Endless Possibilities

Obtain rewards from a randomly generated list of options after winning battles.

Will you unlock new artifacts (facilities), or upgrade your existing ones?

As you continue making these tricky decisions, you will create a wholly unique factory!

The choices that each author (playable character) will face as well as the types of heroes that they can create are different, so you need to challenge a different “factory-building” each time you play.

Use the Book of Arcane Knowledge to Grow Stronger

The enemies are powerful. With the experience points gained at the end of the game, players can use the Book of Arcane Knowledge to grow permanently stronger. This means that the more you play the game, the stronger you will become.

