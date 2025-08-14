Party Game Splatterbot Launches September 4 for Switch and PC - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Hey! Kookaburra announced the local multiplayer party game, Splatterbot, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 4 for $9.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The cleaning robots have gone rogue! Up to four players compete in local multiplayer to make the most mess! Utilize your environment and power-ups to overwhelm your opponents with untidiness. It’s about to get messy.

Frantic Local Multiplayer

Up to four players compete in local multiplayer to make the most mess! Select your Splatterbot and head into the arena. Dash and Splash your color through the arena. The winner is the player with the most coverage when the timer ends.

Dynamic Environments and Power-Ups

Use dynamic environments to your advantage. Activate traps, bounce off the walls, avoid hazards and much more! Test your luck with randomized power-ups. Supercharge your Splatterbot for a speed-boost, or Supersize them to make bigger messes.

Accessible to Everyone!

Simple controls and easy-to-understand goals mean that anybody can join the fray! Splatterbot‘s inputs are simple, and the goal is easy to understand. Everybody knows how to make mess! It’s the perfect family game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles