PUBG: Battlegrounds to End Service on PS4 and Xbox One on November 13

Publisher KRAFTON and developer PUBG Studios announced the the battle royale game, PUBG: Battlegrounds, will be ending service on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13. On the same day native versions will launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

PlayStation users will need to download the PS5 version from the PlayStation Store after November 13, while Xbox users will receive the Xbox Series X|S version automatically via Smart Delivery after November 13.

Here are the supported resolutions and framerates for the current-generation versions:

Platform Xbox Series S Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Pro Resolution 1080p / 1440p 2160p 1440p 2160p FPS 60fps / 30fps 60fps 60fps 60fps

"As mentioned in our 2025 roadmap, we’ve been preparing to transition PUBG Console to current-generation consoles," said PUBG Studios. "Starting November 13, PUBG Console will be supported only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"This shift is a necessary step toward aligning PUBG Console with current-gen consoles. To provide our players with a more stable gameplay environment on console and ensure a smoother, more seamless experience with future updates, we've decided to transition to current-gen consoles. Following this transition, console players will see improved visuals and more stable frame rates. In addition, we expect to reduce ongoing crash issues through memory-related optimizations.

"As part of this transition, we will be ending support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It weighs heavily on us to deliver this news to our console players who have enjoyed PUBG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for so many years.

"We still vividly remember the epic battles, the heart-stopping moments, and the camaraderie that brought us together. We are deeply grateful for every moment you've spent with us over the past eight years.

"This was not a decision made lightly. It comes after long and careful consideration, in pursuit of the continued growth and long-term future of PUBG Console."

