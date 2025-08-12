Crimson Desert Delayed to Q1 2026 - News

Pearl Abyss announced the open-world action adventure game, Crimson Desert, has been delayed from late 2025 to Q1 2026.

"Before the Q&A session, I would like to first share an update on the development status and release schedule of Crimson Desert, which many of you have been curious about," said Pearl Abyss said in its Q2 2025 earnings conference call (via Gematsu).

"Currently, Crimson Desert has been in the process of voice-overs, while also carrying out tasks such as console certification in preparation for its release. In the case of marketing, we plan to participate in Gamescom and PAX West this August to showcase our open-world build. And in September, we will join the Tokyo Game Show to strengthen our marketing efforts in the Japanese market.

"The launch of Crimson Desert, our first large-scale AAA console game, has been unavoidably delayed by one quarter, from the previously announced schedule. This is due to longer than expected timelines arising from schedule coordination and collaborations with multiple partners for offline distribution, voice-overs, console certification, and other launch preparations.

"We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet the originally promised fourth quarter launch schedule. Please kindly understand that this is a strategic decision aimed at insuring success on a meaningful scale.

"The release date has been internally confirmed for Q1 2026. However, given the change in launch timing, we will announce the date at a more appropriate time based on business considerations, rather than making an announcement at Gamescom next week. We are grateful for your continued interest in our company, and we will do our utmost to deliver an even better experience going forward."

Crimson Desert is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

