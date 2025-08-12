GameCube's Chibi-Robo! to Join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on August 21 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced the GameCube game - Chibi-Robo! - will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on August 21.

The little robot who wants to bring happiness to all!

Chibi-Robo is a four-inch-tall robot who’s arrived at the Sanderson house with the goal of helping the family get the most out of life and find happiness. Day or night, he’ll help however he can, whether that’s by cleaning or looking for lost items. In this chibi action-adventure title originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2006, you’ll aim for the top of the Chibi-Rankings by gathering Happy Points and Moolah (aka money)!

It’s rumored that Chibi-Robo will become Super Chibi-Robo if he reaches the top of the rankings…but between a daughter who only speaks in the language of frogs and toys that come alive when humans aren’t around, Chibi-Robo has his work cut out for him in the mystery-packed Sanderson house!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

