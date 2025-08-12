Detective VR Announced for PS VR2 and SteamVR - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

VRKiwi has announced virtual reality murder mystery adventure game, Detective VR, for the PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR. It will launch in spring 2026.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into a thrilling narrative investigation in virtual reality! In Detective VR, you control time, collect crucial clues, and interview witnesses to unravel the plot.

Explore unreliable testimonies and confront suspects to uncover the truth. You’ll feel like a true crime scene investigator, taking photos, linking clues, and switching environments to find new evidence. The pressure is on as you are at the center of the investigation, observing everything to solve the crime. Each suspect offers their own “truth,” and you must carefully evaluate their testimonials. Time Control provides an immersive way to explore the story through character replays, allowing you to rewind, pause, and play scenes to discover hidden clues in the timeline and expose who speaks the truth.

Detective VR is designed for an immersive experience on Steam VR, offering innovative storytelling in Virtual Reality. Imagine a blend of the captivating investigations of Obra Dinn and the intricate narrative of Immortality, with the cutting-edge interface of Minority Report.

Features:

Five hours of gripping story-driven gameplay,

One compelling story with six unique characters and 11 sequences to explore,

Motion Captured performance: six incredible actors who bring the characters to life. You may have seen them in series such as The Crown, Succession, and Doctor Who.

Time Control: Rewind, pause, and play scenes to find hidden clues in the timeline.

Full hand tracking support (for the best immersive experience, we recommend playing this way).

