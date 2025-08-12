Psychological Horror Game Haunted Bloodlines Launches in Q4 2025 for PS5 and PC - News

Publishers Iphigames and Serafini Productions, and developer Horrified Triangles announced the first-person survival and psychological horror game, Haunted Bloodlines, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in Q4 2025.

Haunted Bloodlines is a first-person survival and psychological horror game that plumbs you into the eerie depths of a living, breathing mansion. Dark rooms whisper secrets of the past and as you explore its ever-expanding halls, you’ll soon realize that hidden horrors lurk within its walls.

Environment

Step into an atmosphere drenched in psychological dread, where every shadow stretches beyond the natural and every corner could lead to something unspeakable. The mansion is alive, shifting and unfolding as you uncover its grim history. Winding corridors and interconnected locations deepen the mystery, drawing you further into a nightmare where reality and illusion blur.

Story

Bound by blood, the house has a history steeped in tragedy and secrets. A lineage tainted by unspeakable acts keeps the spirits restless, their agony stitched into the very foundation of the mansion. You are tied to this legacy, drawn into its haunting depths to uncover the truth buried within the Haunted Bloodlines.

Gameplay

Escape – There’s no way to defend yourself—your only way to survive is to either hide or run. Be careful, you might not want to misjudge HER presence. Stay silent, stay hidden and be mindful of the mansion’s shifting environment; any wrong move could be your last.

– There’s no way to defend yourself—your only way to survive is to either hide or run. Be careful, you might not want to misjudge HER presence. Stay silent, stay hidden and be mindful of the mansion’s shifting environment; any wrong move could be your last. Sanity – Tragic events unfold before your eyes. You must remain sane, no matter what you witness or endure. The deeper you explore, the more your mind starts to betray you—visions distort, whispers grow louder and the line between reality and nightmare blurs.

– Tragic events unfold before your eyes. You must remain sane, no matter what you witness or endure. The deeper you explore, the more your mind starts to betray you—visions distort, whispers grow louder and the line between reality and nightmare blurs. Time – Solve intricate puzzles and alter the course of events by stepping into the past, uncovering hidden truths as the story unfolds around you. Every action you take has consequences, shaping how the horrors manifest and what revelations come to light.

– Solve intricate puzzles and alter the course of events by stepping into the past, uncovering hidden truths as the story unfolds around you. Every action you take has consequences, shaping how the horrors manifest and what revelations come to light. Realm-Switching – Traverse between the living world and its haunted reflection. Each realm holds pieces of the truth, but also unspeakable horrors. You must navigate both wisely, as shifting between them might reveal hidden paths or awaken something lurking just beyond sight.

