Rod Fergusson Leaves Blizzard After 5 Years Overseeing the Diablo Franchise

Rod Fergusson, the Diablo general manager at Blizzard Entertainment, announced he is leaving the company after five years.

"After five years of driving the Diablo franchise forward with four big launches, it's time for me to step away from Blizzard/Microsoft, sword in hand, and see what's next," said Fergusson.

"The teams are set up for success, with an exciting slate of releases ahead. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together and looking forward to what comes next for Diablo, and for me."

Fergusson first worked at Microsoft from 1996 until 2005, followed by Epic Games from 2005 to 2012, Irrational Games 2012 to 2013, and The Coalition from 2014 to 2020.

He has worked on a number of popular games over the years including the Gears of War franchise, BioShock Infinite, Diablo IV, and more.

