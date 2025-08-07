BOKURA: planet is Now Available for Switch 2 and Switch - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Publisher Kodansha and developer tokoronyoi have announced and released the two-player puzzle action-adventure game, BOKURA: planet, for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

The game first released for PC via Steam on April 24.

Read details on the game below:

BOKURA: planet must be played with two people on different devices. This puzzle adventure game requires the two players to communicate and work together to solve the puzzles. A new story unfolds in BOKURA: planet’s new setting. Newly added actions and puzzles will be added.

Progress Through Stages Through Two-Player Cooperation and Puzzle-Solving

BOKURA: planet requires two players using two machines to communicate to play this two-player puzzle adventure game.

The two players must convey what they each are seeing to their partner and work together to solve the puzzles in each stage, but a new “push” action has been added to BOKURA: planet! Players can send each other flying as they play the game…

…which means that players can push each other off cliffs if one is in the other’s way. Cooperation alone might not be enough this time! Players must not only work together, but anxiously navigate the possibility of confrontation.

Story

The earth was destroyed, and the few survivors began anew from the Stone Age, and a new civilization was built.

Eventually, they were able to journey into space, and so they planned to investigate faraway planets.

However, the distance between the earth and those planets was great, and it would take several hundred years to complete the journey.

Therefore, those condemned to death row were chosen to carry out the investigation.

On the journey, the research ship breaks down and two crew members must make an emergency escape.

They make an emergency landing on an unknown red planet, and they both have their own reason why they must return to Earth.

Will they be able to return safely?

The Newest Work from Tokoronyori (Planet of the Lonely, BOKURA)

Tokoronyori has continually created mysterious works brimming with originality with his unique worldview and artistic sense. In 2016, Planet of the Lonely became a hot topic on social media.

BOKURA was released in February 2023 as a member Kodansha Game Creators’ Lab Vol. 1, and has sold more than 600,000 copies. It garnered attention from streamers and VTubers in Japan and around the world.

His specialty is creating experiences that can only be lived in games by incorporating unique settings in his games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles