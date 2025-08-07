OPUS: Prism Peak Launches this Fall for Switch 2, Switch, and PC - News

posted 55 minutes ago

Publisher Shueisha Games and developer SIGONO announced OPUS: Prism Peak will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this fall.

The game will be playable at Gamescom 2025 and PAX West 2025.

“Capture the moment, then learn to let go.”

OPUS: Prism Peak is a story-driven adventure where you play a weary grownup who finds himself caught outside of reality. Using your old camera, you’ll explore an ethereal realm and its ties to the world you left behind, uncover its mysteries, and ultimately find your way home.

You are a weary, middle-aged photojournalist retreating from a life of disappointment in the city to find solace in your roots. But an unexpected accident leaves you stranded in an ethereal mountain realm, where you cross paths with a mysterious girl. To uncover the truth of this enigmatic world and find a way back home, you must gather clues and piece together its mysteries—all with nothing but the old camera in your hands.

Where do grownups go when they lose their way?

Photography

Photography in OPUS: Prism Peak reflects how closely the protagonist looks at the world. Players must take in their surroundings, understand what each spirit desires, and capture the realm’s secrets through their lens. Capture the moment, then learn to let go.

Companionship

Among the spirits is a girl with no memory of who she is, only a faint sense that she needed to help a grownup through his struggles. As their journey unfolds, her presence offers a different angle that helps him see the world more clearly. It’s nice that you came along at a time like this.

Wistful Magical Realism

This world is not unlike reality, yet it is slowly fading away. Humanity has long since vanished, leaving only animal spirits to inhabit its remains. They believe that so long as they capture each other’s moments, they will continue to exist.

Spiritual Bonds

The spirits you encounter throughout the game may grow closer to you depending on your choices, quietly shaping what awaits at your destination.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

