Herdling Launches August 21 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Panic and developer Okomotive announced the adventure game, Herdling, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 21.

Herdling is a brand new adventure from Okomotive, creators of the atmospheric and acclaimed FAR games, and Panic, publishers of Firewatch.

Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit.

Features:

Guide, protect, and fall in love with a motley herd of Calicorns.

Calicorns. Traverse stunning mountainscapes, fog-wreathed forests, snowy plateaus, and forgotten valleys.

Hone your herding skills as you navigate a wide range of challenges, threats, and light environmental puzzles.

Feel the rush of the mountain air alongside your herd in exhilarating stampede sequences.

An emotional, wordless tale of trust, survival, and companionship during a great crossing through a fallen world.

