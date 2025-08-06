Genshin Impact on PS4 to End Service in April 2026 - News

Developer miHoYo announced the PlayStation 4 version of Genshin Impact will be removed from the PlayStation Store on September 10 and service will end on April 8, 2026.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, iOS, and Android versions will continue to be supported.

"Thank you for your continued support and love for Genshin Impact on PS4!" said the developer. "Due to limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size, we will be discontinuing support and updates for Genshin Impact on PS4 in future versions.

"Genshin Impact on PS5 will continue to operate normally and is not affected by the removal and update discontinuation on PS4. Traveler will still be able to enjoy the latest content updates on PS5 and other supported platforms.

"The removal and discontinuation plan for Genshin Impact on PS4 will be carried out in three phases: Game Removal, In-Game Purchases Delisting, and End of Update Support."

Here is the schedule of the three phases:

September 10, 2025 – Genshin Impact on PS4 will be removed from the PlayStation Store.

February 25, 2026 – A ll in-game purchases for Genshin Impact on PS4 will be removed from both the PlayStation Store and the in-game shop.

April 8, 2026 – All update support for Genshin Impact on PS4 will come to an end. Any items purchased from the PlayStation Store but not yet claimed in-game can only be claimed by logging into Genshin Impact on PS5 after this date.

