LAPIN Launches September 2 for PS5 and PS4

Publisher Flux Games and developer Studio Doodal announced the 2D precision platformer game, LAPIN, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 2.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Read details on the game below:

LAPIN is a 2D precision platformer game featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers. Break through life-threatening obstacles with precise controls, and embark on an adventure filled with new encounters and stunning landscapes!

The rabbits who lived underneath a park have to leave for a new home, as the humans started a renovation. Liebe, a cute white rabbit, leads an epic adventure with Captain, Bianca, Jose, and Montblanc. What will happen to these five rabbits on their tale?

Join them on this unique adventure full of new friends, rabbit-threatening dangers, and beautiful scenery!

Precise Platforming

LAPIN is a 2D platformer in which players must overcome obstacles with precise controls and speedy action. Take advantage of the various terrain to reach the end of the map.

Memorable Characters

LAPIN features five rabbits. Enjoy the episodes of these five rabbits with their own unique personalities. Talk to your rabbit friends while exploring! They will give you information that will help you on the Expedition, and you can grow even closer to them! They might even give you unexpected gifts…

Collectables

Fill Liebe’s Diary as you progress in your adventure! Collectibles include maps with destinations marked, information of other rabbits, photocards, seeds, and items.

Challenges

Can you get all the seeds? You can acquire various seeds while platforming, sometimes overcoming the toughest challenges. These seeds can be planted for flowers and contain the stories about Jorge’s Expedition. You can simply walk past them, or delve into the stories they left behind in the flowers.

Socialize and Be Rewarded

Talking to the rabbits increases your likeability. Talk to your fellow rabbits to gain likeability and unlock photocards. Relive the memories through the photocards!

A World to Discover

Interact with many things in Alfa. The more you explore, the more you will learn about the past and present of the rabbits and the world around you!

