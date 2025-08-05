PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August 2025 Now Available - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released the PlayStation Plus monthly games for August 2025. The games will be available until Monday, September 1.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Lies of P for the PS5 and PS4, Day Z for the PS4, and My Hero One’s Justice 2 for the PS4.

Read details on the games below:

Lies of P | PS5, PS4

This macabre Soulslike draws its inspiration from an unlikely source: The Adventures of Pinocchio. In this grim reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s treasured tale, Pinocchio is trying to find the mysterious Mr. Geppetto. His journey takes him to Krat, a Belle Époque-inspired city whose humanity has been lost to madness and killer puppets. Pinocchio must battle for survival using a range of weapons and swappable Legion Arms with special abilities. He will also encounter non-hostile characters, but you will have to help him lie to fulfil his dream of becoming human.

Day Z | PS4

DayZ is a hardcore survival game where up to 60 players must strive to endure a post-apocalyptic world populated by frenzied infected and other survivors. DayZ includes the original iconic map of Chernarus and Livonia – the dense 163 km2 map which lets players experience the hardcore survival hit in a whole new environment. With no checkpoints or saves, when you die, you lose everything and have to start over.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4

My Hero One’s Justice 2, the over-the-top follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter My Hero One’s Justice, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters’ Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas!

PlayStation 15th Anniversary Avatars

As we announced a couple of weeks ago, the PlayStation Plus 15th anniversary celebrations are still going strong, and we’re excited to reveal a few more surprises! Starting August 5, PlayStation Plus members can claim a special set of 15th Anniversary Avatars, featuring fan-favorite titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, God of War Ragnarök, and Twisted Metal, all available at no additional cost.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

