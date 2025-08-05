Silent Hill f Has More Action as Devs 'Didn't Want to Recreate Silent Hill 2 Over and Over Again' - News

Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto and Silent Hill f director Al Yang in an interview with Game*Spark translated by Automaton) were asked why Silent Hill f was more action focused than other entries in the series.

"The Silent Hill series isn’t considered a game that has entertaining action per se, but as we’re opening our doors to new players, we began to wonder what it would be like if we added more of those elements into the game," said Okamoto.

"Challenging action games are gaining popularity among younger players nowadays, so I believed that if we implemented such elements into the game, it would resonate well even with people who are new to the series."

Yang added, "We didn’t want to end up recreating Silent Hill 2 over and over again, and we were aware that there was no reason to keep making clones of it. So, in order to avoid repeating what previous major titles did, we decided to make the action stand out more."

Silent Hill f will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on September 25.

