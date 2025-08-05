Silent Hill f Has More Action as Devs 'Didn't Want to Recreate Silent Hill 2 Over and Over Again' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 611 Views
Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto and Silent Hill f director Al Yang in an interview with Game*Spark translated by Automaton) were asked why Silent Hill f was more action focused than other entries in the series.
"The Silent Hill series isn’t considered a game that has entertaining action per se, but as we’re opening our doors to new players, we began to wonder what it would be like if we added more of those elements into the game," said Okamoto.
"Challenging action games are gaining popularity among younger players nowadays, so I believed that if we implemented such elements into the game, it would resonate well even with people who are new to the series."
Yang added, "We didn’t want to end up recreating Silent Hill 2 over and over again, and we were aware that there was no reason to keep making clones of it. So, in order to avoid repeating what previous major titles did, we decided to make the action stand out more."
Silent Hill f will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on September 25.
To think people would not be able to defend themselves (or try to defend themselves) when confronted by monsters is not realistic imo...
Looking at the monsters in the trailer, this is your reaction? To say fighting those monsters is realistic? They're either very fast and armed with a knife, or huge. In reality, one does not simply enter a fight involving knives without expecting one of the parties to get hurt, and if it's the other party that has the knife and you don't, you should definitely expect to be hit.
I don't know I think a lot of people would instantly freeze, when actually faced by the supernatural/monsters. Also fighting back sounds cool enough, but there is only so much we can do. You can try to fight a bear, but our punches wouldn't even bruise that bear. A bear could easily decapitate us with it's paw strikes. So sure we would try to fight back, but it's an almost impossible fight.
Same goes if a normal person gets attacked by an armed person and a trained serial killer.
It would be bolder (and way scarier) to put in less action. I always find that the more you're able to fight back, the less scary an enemy is, and the Silent Hill series has always felt way too action-oriented for its own good imo. It would even be a better fit with the main character being so young.
I think Silent Hill strikes a good balance. I'm a huge fan of most all survival horror, including Dead Space, Resident Evil and the Silent Hill series. RE is definitely very action-oriented. Silent Hill gives you far less ammo, makes it harder to aim to use that ammo, and punishes you more if you do get hit. All of which do create lots of moments where it's better to avoid/run than fight. When Silent Hill went too far the other way - virtually no fighting - with the Shattered Memories reimagining on Wii, I personally didn't like it at all.
Catering to those who normally don't play videogames is a bad idea. Should always do it for the fans of the series. Without the fans there's no silent Hill