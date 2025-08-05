Fast-Paced Roguelike Storm Lancers Announced for Switch - News

posted 5 hours ago

ProbablyMonsters has announced fast-paced roguelike game, Storm Lancers, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this fall.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fight together. Die together. Repeat.

You and your friend just crash-landed on an alien planet harboring a secret source of powerful magic. All of reality is on the verge of collapse, and two magical creatures have chosen you as their heroes. To save the planet, you’ll fight, die, and bond with the Stormhearts to rise again—stronger, fiercer, and unstoppable.

Designed for couch cooperative play, Storm Lancers is a fast-paced roguelike, where every run means dodging death, overcoming enemies, and mastering powerful skills. The battle is on, so team up for survival.

Anime Action

On Cryptica, no two runs are the same. In this side-scrolling roguelike, you’ll navigate shifting biomes where every leap, slash, and dash brings you one step closer to unraveling the mystery. With each playthrough, discover new items that make that run’s playstyle unique and gain permanent upgrades that make you stronger.

Seamless Couch Cooperative Play

Roguelike action, specifically built for two. Explore Cyptica’s alien world and prepare for battle, side by side with a friend, using your combined abilities, weapons, and powerups. If your partner has to leave, no worries. Storm Lancers lets you seamlessly switch from cooperative play to solo, so you stay in the action.

Bosses and Enemies

From a machine race that consumes planets to alien flora and fauna that want to kill everything, fight through bosses and enemies who will force you to think faster, fight harder, and adapt quickly. This is an ever-changing battlefield where killer instincts and survival skills are everything.

Weapons and Abilities

Arm yourself with a variety of weapons built for every kind of playstyle and run. From flaming swords and razor-sharp Katars to Rifles, crushing Hammers, and Grenade Launchers, each weapon is designed for destruction. Choose wisely—or die quickly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

