Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for August 7 - News

/ 571 Views

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host an Indie World Showcase on Thursday, August 7 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK.

The showcase will features around 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

