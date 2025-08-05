Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for August 7 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 571 Views
Nintendo announced it will host an Indie World Showcase on Thursday, August 7 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK.
The showcase will features around 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1.
You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.
Looks like Nintendo wants to draw attention to 3rd parties before they announce their 1st party games for Switch 2, which would probably overshadow much of the 3rd party games.
This is good for the Switch 2. Keep a steady flow of information about software titles of all sizes.
Just like the partner showcase it is so short even shorter while you would expect a long showcase full with stuff.
There was someone last week that said Nintendo was going to do 3 directs in a row. If that is true, we should get one more soon after this one.
Keen to see who got dev kits and support from Nintendo.
Can Nintendo replicate some of the success they had with supporting independent developers during their first couple of years?
Golf Story was one I really enjoyed from that time, and I’m interested to see who else gets a chance this time with Switch 2.