Oscuro Blossom's Glow is Out Now for the PS5, PS4, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Scout Game Studios and developer Hongoneon announced the puzzle platformer, Oscuro Blossom’s Glow, is now available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam for $5.99.

This puzzle platformer follows Selene, a young girl capable of absorbing and emitting light from special flowers to activate mechanisms, illuminate paths, and subtly adjust certain elements of her surroundings. By employing various types of floral light, you can charge objects and elevate platforms as you progress through environments that shift according to how you wield illumination. Each challenge demands ingenuity, while encounters with both friendly and hostile creatures lead to crucial decisions that will shape the fate of the entire planetary system.

Story

Born from the radiant flowers that sustain a network of planets rooted in a once-collapsed ancient tree, Selene can absorb and emit their light to preserve life. When the Dark One emerges, stealing the flowers’ glow and weakening the tree, Selene embarks on a journey to reclaim each lost spark. As she overcomes different landscapes and learns to manipulate various floral lights, her adversary’s suffering becomes clear. In the final, darkest world, Selene must choose: heal the Dark One or save the planetary system at her own cost.

Harness the Power of Light to Solve Puzzles and Overcome Obstacles

Absorb and emit the glow of mystical flowers to illuminate your path and activate hidden mechanisms. Each use of light shapes your surroundings, forging a delicate balance between darkness and hope.

A Living World of Allies and Challenges

Encounter beings that can either aid you or impede your progress, testing your ingenuity at every turn. Nature’s own inhabitants become both puzzle and guide.

A World Full of Hand-drawn Illustrations

Immerse yourself in a storybook universe brought to life by hand-drawn art and textured hues. Each enchanted plant and creature contributes to a vibrant, naturally evolving world.

A Symphony of Nature and Relaxing Music

Let soft ambient tunes and the whispers of nocturnal wildlife guide you through serene landscapes. Every sound element enriches the narrative, evoking reflection and gentle immersion.

Discover a Heartfelt Story Full of Magic

Embark on an emotionally charged journey filled with breathtaking vistas and thoughtful encounters. Each step weaves introspection with epic challenges, offering choices that define your destiny.

