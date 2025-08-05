KARMA: The Dark World Launches September 10 for Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 998 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Pollard Studio announced the first-person cinematic psychological horror game, KARMA: the Dark World, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on September 10.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the Xbox release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

KARMA: the Dark World is a first-person cinematic psychological horror title where players will be investigating the deepest secrets of their suspects’ minds.

Set in an alternate timeline where post-war Germany has fallen into a dystopian state, ruled over by the Leviathan Corporation using mass surveillance and mind bending technology – what starts out as another case for Roam Agent Daniel McGovern, sees him uncover a world of deceit and betrayal, where he begins to doubt everything he knows, including his own identity.

Inspired by the works of visionary creators such as David Lynch (Twin Peaks), Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding), and Christopher Nolan (Inception, Interstellar), KARMA: the Dark World pushes the boundaries of immersive storytelling. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, the game promises to deliver a gripping and visually stunning experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles