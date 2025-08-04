Privately Funded Publisher Lyrical Games Established by Lyrical Media - News

Lyrical Media announced it has established a a privately funded game publisher called Lyrical Games.

The publisher is committed to "empowering creators of high-quality indie games." There are three titles currently in production with "top-tier developers, including Blackbird Interactive.

The former head of business development at Take-Two Interactive Software's Private Division Blake Rochkind will lead Lyrical Games.

Roger Kurtz, the former head of production at Private Division, and a team of games publishing veterans with "decades" of experience in companies like Devolver Digital, Humble Games, Microsoft, and more will be joining Rochkind at the publisher.

"From the very beginning of Lyrical Media, we set out to be a premier home for amazing storytelling regardless of medium," said Lyrical Media founder and CEO Alexander Black. "We want to empower fiercely passionate game creators by bridging the gap between their art and the players who stand to be moved by it. Lyrical Games has the experience to know that we are nothing without our partners and their vision."

Lyrical Games head Blake Rochkind added, "At Lyrical Games, we firmly believe developers are often the best stewards of their own game. In today’s landscape, there has never been more noise, and not every developer necessarily needs a publisher. We built Lyrical Games to be the kind of publisher they want to work with. In this new normal, it’s never been more important for both developers and their publishing partners to share a clear, holistic vision at the outset—not just for the game itself, but who that audience is and how they can and should be reached.

"In the high end indie or ‘triple-i’ space, we believe we can offer among the best, if not the best, deal terms available right now. We’re not just looking for developers, but for partners who want a meaningful say in all the ways their game will be shown to the world. Developers we work with will always have ownership of their IP, and our partnerships will always value collaboration and transparency above all else."

