Quality Assurance Testers at Call of Duty Developer Raven Sign Union Contract With Microsoft - News

19 quality assurance testers at Call of Duty developer Raven Software have signed the first union contract with Microsoft, according to the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

Raven Software employees started to unionize in 2021 following the layoffs of dozens of testers and cultural issues at parent company Activision Blizzard.

The contract guarantees a 10 percent wage increase over two years with extra raises through merit and promotions. This is after going 18 months without a wage increase and 45 months without promotions.

It also address the issue of crunch as it requires a seven day notice for any mandatory overtime and eliminates excessive overtime on back-to-back weeks. It also allows for flexible scheduling of overtime and no mandatory overtime of any duration for the majority of weeks in a quarter.

The contract defines job descriptions and provides a fair promotions process. It also expands disability accommodations, layoff protections including severance packages, recall rights, generous COBRA subsidies, and career transition services.

"After more than three years of organizing and bargaining, seeing it finally pay off feels incredible," said quality assurance tester and Raven bargaining member Erin Hall.

"From day one, we made it a priority to include every voice in the room, and the contract we came out with reflects what we need—better pay, real career paths, and protection from burnout. It’s a contract that actually values the work QA does. I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I hope it shows other game workers that organizing works—and it’s worth it."

Quality assurance tester and Raven bargaining member Autumn Prazuch added, "Going from organizing to sitting across the table from one of the largest tech corporations in the world was a huge learning curve, but we never lost sight of why we were there.

"We fought hard for raises and job structures that will finally make QA a sustainable career path, and we were able to negotiate limitations on mandatory crunch. Ratifying this contract is a win for game workers everywhere who are ready to take the first step toward a better future."

CWA District 4 Vice President Linda L. Hinton stated, "This contract between CWA members and Microsoft is proof that when video game workers organize, they can win lasting changes in the workplace. By reaching an agreement with Microsoft that puts limits on excessive sustained overtime, also known as crunch, these members are tackling one of the most exploitative practices in the industry and setting new standards for quality assurance testers and video game workers overall. We are pleased to welcome these members into the CWA District 4 family."

