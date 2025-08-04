Rumor: Starfield Launches for PS5 in Spring 2026 - News

Microsoft has been releasing more Xbox console exclusives on the PlayStation 5 over the last couple of years and one notable game that hasn't made the jump to the PS5 yet is Bethesda's space RPG, Starfield.

Sources have told MP1st Starfield will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Spring 2026, which runs from late March to late June.

The reason for the Spring 2026 release window for the PS5 version is to coincide with the launch of the game's second expansion and to give the developers more time to make quality-of-life improvements, according to the sources.

An announcement is not expected until sometime after Gamescom, which takes place later this month. Plus it is noted things are constantly changing due to numerous moving parts.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

