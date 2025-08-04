Rare Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Controller, Dynamic Background, and Thank You Message - News

Rare is celebrating its 40th anniversary as it was founded back in 1985.

"40 years of Rare," said the developer in a statement. "From devoted Rare gamers to single-series stalwarts, we want to show our appreciation for anyone who's visited even just one of our worlds. For keeping an assorted ragtag of creatives working magic in the Midlands, only two words will do: THANK YOU.

"It’s impossible to quantify just how much enjoyment you’ve brought to my life and the influence you’ve had in shaping who I am today because of your wonderful games. 40 years has flown by, here’s to the next 40! Congrats and thank you!"

40 years of @rare.co.uk.









To celebrate the anniversary, new gamerpics and a dynamic background are available.

"Xbox people! Want to be represented by a snack-brandishing astronaut? Fancy being greeted by a gaggle of cartoon mugs on your home screen? You're in luck!" said Rare. "New gamerpics and a character-filled dynamic background to mark 40 years of Rare are available now. Enjoy."

While it has yet to officially be announced a listing for a Rare 40th Anniversary Edition controller from 8BitDo has been spotted on Amazon. The controller features Hall Effect sticks, Pro Back Buttons, and works on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Android, and iOS.

