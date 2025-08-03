Remastered Dynasty Warriors Game and Dynasty Warriors: Origins DLC in Development - News

/ 476 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force in the Dynasty Warriors 25th anniversary trailer t announced a remastered Dynasty Warriors game and major DLC for Dynasty Warriors: Origins are in development.

It isn't known what Dynasty Warriors game is being remastered and details on the major DLC for Dynasty Warriors: Origins were also not revealed.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the Dynasty Warriors 25th anniversary trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles