BioShock 4 Leadership Has Changed as 2K Wants to Set IP Up for 'Best Possible Future'

Take-Two has replaced the leadership behind the next BioShock game as a spokesperson has confirmed Cloud Chamber Studio Head Kelley Gilmore has left that role and Creative Director Hogarth de la Plante has moved to a publishing position.

Bloomberg is reporting the leadership changed at the developer occurred after a recent failed review by executives at Take-Two's publishing arm 2K Games. The narrative on the next BioShock game was "an area that was particularly in need of improvement" and will be revamped according to sources.

The sources also claim 2K cancelled plans for a remake of the first BioShock game earlier this year.

Developers at Cloud Chamber were reportedly told the company "needs to become more agile and efficient," has has lead to some fears from employees that layoffs could be happening.

"We are working hard to set BioShock up for the best possible future," reads a statement from 2K Games. "Right now, we have a good game, but we are committed to delivering a great one. We are working closely with leadership at the studio to define this path."

The spokesperson stated they are "fully committed to ensuring we deliver a BioShock game that exceeds the lofty expectations of our fans."

