Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage Launches October 30 for PS5, XS, and PC, Later for Switch 2

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 30 for $19.99, and at a later date for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Users who own Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. on PC via Steam will automatically be upgraded to Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage. Those who own Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for the PlayStation 4 can upgrade for $9.99.

A 30th Anniversary Edition will be available and include the following extra content:

Legendary Pack

Yakuza Series Pack

Series Pack 30th Anniversary Swimsuit Costume Set (all characters)

Virtua Fighter Pre-Production Secret Materials

Pre-Production Secret Materials Virtua Fighter 30th Anniversary Music Selection

30th Anniversary Music Selection 30th Anniversary Ranking Titles

