Darksiders 4 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games have announced third-person action-adventure game, Darksiders 4, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Darksiders 4 is a third-person action adventure game featuring combat, traversal and puzzle solving in a lore rich post apocalyptic world.

Choose Your Horseman

Take up one of the legendary Horsemen—each with their own unique weapons and combat styles

Cinematic Combat

Experience fast-paced, visceral action blending melee, fluid traversal, and supernatural abilities.

Expansive Realms to Explore

Journey through apocalyptic landscapes – each teeming with secrets, enemies, and mythic bosses.

